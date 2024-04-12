Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice turns himself in to police

DALLAS — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice turned himself in Thursday evening.

Rice turned himself in to the Glen Heights Police. He is being processed at the Tri City Jail in DeSoto.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Rice in connection to a multi-car pile-up in Dallas on March 30. The Dallas Police Department issued arrest warrants for 23-year-old Rice and 21-year-old Theodore "Teddy" Knox, a student-athlete on Southern Methodist University's Mustang football team, the school confirmed Thursday.

The DPD investigation found that Knox was driving a Corvette and Rice was in a Lamborghini. Both were speeding in the far-left lane of North Central Expressway near University Boulevard. The Lamborghini hit the center median wall, officials said, which caused four other vehicles to collide with each other.

DPD said the passengers in the Corvette and Lamborghini will not be charged.

On April 3, Rice issued a statement taking responsibility for his part in the crash, posting to his story on Instagram, "Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and two others were taken to the hospital for their minor injuries.

Rice faces one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury. His bond is listed at $40,000.

Knox is charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

Knox is not in custody at this time.

SMU told CBS News Texas that Knox has been suspended from the team, adding, "SMU takes these allegations seriously. Federal student privacy laws prevent the University from discussing details involving student disciplinary proceedings."

Knox's attorney, Deandra Grant said, "We have fully cooperated with law enforcement. Other than that we have no further comment at this time."

Rice, who also played his college football at SMU, just completed his rookie season with the Chiefs after the team selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The NFL said it has been closely monitoring developments in the matter, per a league spokesman. The Athletic reports Rice is likely to face a multiple-game suspension from the NFL.

The investigation is ongoing.

