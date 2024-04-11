Arrest warrant issued for Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice in connection with high-speed crash in Dallas

An arrest warrant has been issued for Rashee Rice, a receiver on the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs, in connection with a high-speed crash in Dallas last month.

Rice was driving a Lamborghini involved in the March 30 crash, his lawyer has said. Earlier this month on social media, Rice said he takes “full responsibility for my part in this matter.”

On Wednesday, Dallas police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued accusing Rice of aggravated assault, collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision.

Police said investigators had determined Rice and another driver were speeding in their two vehicles in the far left lane of the North Central Expressway and "caused a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles."

No major injuries were reported, but police said two people were treated at the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital.

An arrest warrant for the second driver was also announced Wednesday, and he is also accused of one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game in 2023. (Mike Carlson / Getty Images file)

Neither Rice nor the other alleged driver were in custody Wednesday evening, and the passengers in their cars will not be charged, police said.

Police previously told The Dallas Morning News the drivers were in a Corvette and a Lamborghini. They said that the Lamborghini veered onto the shoulder and hit the expressway’s median wall and that the occupants of both cars "all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information."

Texas state Sen. Royce West, an attorney for Rice, did not immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday night. He has said his client was cooperating with authorities.

Rice apologized on Instagram and said he takes "full responsibility for my part in this matter."

He added in the Instagram post that he "will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities" and that "I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident."

Rice, 23, who grew up in Dallas and was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, helped the team clinch another Super Bowl win in February.

West has said he has not yet spoken with the team about the crash, and the Chiefs have yet to make any comment in connection with it.

Team President Mark Donovan previously told radio station KCMO, of Kansas City, Missouri, that the franchise is keeping an eye on developments.

"In all these situations you have to wait until you have all the facts, and frankly, we don’t have all the facts at this point," he said. "The one comforting fact that we do have is that there was a multi-car crash in Texas, in Dallas. And fortunately, it doesn’t appear that anyone was hurt, and we should be grateful for that. We’ll get to the bottom of it. We’ll gather the facts and will react accordingly."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com