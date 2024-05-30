Arrest warrant issued for former Lion charged with animal cruelty

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Alabama have issued an arrest warrant for a former Detroit Lion accused of animal cruelty.

News 8 sister station, WIAT-TV, reports the Tuscaloosa Police Department has issued a warrant for Isaiah Buggs, who faces two misdemeanor charges.

WIAT cites court records that detail a police visit to a home rented by Buggs in March. They found two dogs left on the home’s back porch with no access to food or water and “surrounded by feces.”

The dogs were reportedly severely malnourished. One of the dogs was eventually euthanized after a “failed heartworm treatment” while the other tested positive for Parvo.

Witnesses told police that Buggs moved out of the home nine days before the police visit and owed more than $3,000 in back rent.

Buggs’ agent, Trey Robinson, denied the charges in a statement given to ESPN. He claims this is part of a campaign to shut down a business that Buggs owns in Tuscaloosa, that the dogs are not his, and that he was unaware they were left at the home.

“Under no circumstances does Mr. Buggs condone the mistreatment of any animal,” Robinson’s statement read.

Buggs was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft after playing two seasons with Alabama. He played parts of three seasons with the Steelers before being waived. Buggs then signed with the Lions and was a key contributor on the defensive line for the 2022 team, starting 13 games and recording 46 tackles.

With more talent around him last season, Buggs fell into a smaller role, playing just 10 games and starting only three before being cut days before the Lions’ regular-season finale.

Buggs was signed to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad two days later and signed a futures contract with the team two days after they won Super Bowl LVIII.

