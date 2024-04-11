Arrest warrant issued for Chiefs' Rashee Rice after Dallas crash

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (R). File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

April 10 (UPI) -- Police issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, who faces eight charges related to a crash he was involved in last month in Dallas, authorities announced.

The Dallas Police Department also issued an arrest warrant for Theodore Knox for his role in the March 30 incident.

A department news release said that Knox, who was driving a Corvette, and Rice, who was driving a Lamborghini, were speeding on the far-left lane of North Central Expressway and "caused a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles."

Four people were treated as a result of the incident, including two who were hospitalized.

Rice faces one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury. Knox faces the same charges.

Neither Rice, nor Knox, were in custody as of Wednesday night.

The passengers in their vehicles were not charged. Police said that Knox and Rice left after the crash without providing their information or determining if the other people involved needed medical attention.

Last week, Rice apologized and admitted fault for his involvement in the incident. The second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft met with Dallas Police Department investigators April 3.

"I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities," Rice wrote on Instagram. "I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in [the March 30] accident."

Rice, 23, totaled 938 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 catches in 16 appearances during his rookie campaign. Rice caught 26 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown in four games last postseason, including six catches for 39 yards in the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.