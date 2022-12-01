Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown on domestic violence charge

There is an active arrest warrant out for former NFL WR Antonio Brown from Tampa PD for domestic violence battery. pic.twitter.com/RUN0BpXji7 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 1, 2022

An arrest warrant has been issued for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on a misdemeanor domestic violence battery charge, per multiple reports.

Brown signed with the Bucs halfway through the 2020 season after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

In December of 2021, Brown was suspended for three games for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 policy after allegedly obtaining a fake vaccine card.

Not long after he returned from that suspension, Brown had a sideline outburst in the middle of Tampa Bay’s road game against the New York Jets, removing most of his uniform and equipment on the sidelines, throwing some of it into the stands, and walking across the field as play continued on his way to the locker room. He was released by the team days later.

