Arrest warrant out for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice after Dallas crash

Arrest warrant out for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice after Dallas crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Dallas Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice concerning the six-car crash in Dallas on March 30.

Rice is wanted on one count of Aggravated Assault, one count of Collision Involving Serious Bodily Injury, and six counts of Collision Involving Injury.

Read more Kansas City Chiefs stories on FOX4

Theodore Knox, 21, is also wanted on the same charges. Both are currently not in custody.

The passengers in the vehicles will not be charged with a crime.

Rice drove a Lamborghini SUV while Knox drove a Chevrolet Corvette that started the crash.

Nobody died, but four people were hurt.

Investigators say a number of people got out of the Lamborghini and Corvette and left the crash scene without providing insurance information or checking to see if anyone was hurt.

Rice released a statement on social media that he was taking “full responsibility” for his role in the crash that happened on a Dallas highway where police say two speeding drivers in a Lamborghini SUV and a Corvette lost control and caused the crash.

Rice’s attorney Royce West also said that Rice was driving the Lamborghini SUV involved in the crash.

TMZ reported that Rice owns the Corvette and leases the Lamborghini.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Rice, a native of a Dallas suburb and a Southern Methodist University graduate, won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in his rookie season and finished with the second most receiving yards behind tight end Travis Kelce.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.