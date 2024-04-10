Arrest warrant out for Chiefs player Rashee Rice after Dallas crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Dallas Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice concerning the six-car crash in the Texas city on March 30.

Rice, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

Theodore Knox, 21, is also wanted on the same charges. Both were not in custody Wednesday afternoon. The passengers in the vehicles will not be charged with a crime.

At least 3 shot at end of Ramadan event in Philadelphia: police

Rice drove a Lamborghini SUV while Knox drove a Chevrolet Corvette that police say were both speeding on a Dallas highway when they lost control and crashed. Nobody died, but four people were hurt.

Investigators say a number of people got out of the Lamborghini and Corvette and left the crash scene without providing insurance information or checking to see if anyone was hurt.

Rice released a statement on social media that he was taking “full responsibility” for his role in the crash. Rice’s attorney Royce West also said that Rice was driving the Lamborghini SUV involved in the crash.

Ford recalls nearly 43,000 SUVs due to gas leaks but remedy won’t fix problem

Why Rice left the crash Saturday was “a good question that’s still being investigated,” said West.

TMZ reported that Rice owns the Corvette and leases the Lamborghini.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Rice, a native of a Dallas suburb and a Southern Methodist University graduate, won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in his rookie season and finished with the second most receiving yards behind tight end Travis Kelce.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.