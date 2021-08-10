Arrest made in weekend mugging outside Joplin motel

Aug. 10—A Springfield man is facing robbery and weapon charges in connection with the mugging Saturday night of a Joplin motel guest.

Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department said officers responded at 10:30 p.m. to a report of a robbery in the parking lot of the Super 7 Motel at 3031 S. Range Line Road and spotted a suspect running from the scene. They were unable to apprehend the person at that time.

The victim in the case, Tavin D. Spicer, 26, of Joplin, told police that the suspect had approached him in the parking lot as he was leaving his motel room. He was armed with a gun and demanded Spicer's watch, Davis said.

Three hours later, officers responding to a report of suspicious activity outside an apartment complex at 34th Street and Texas Avenue detained a man matching the description of the suspect in the robbery at the motel.

Deson L. Davis, 26, of Springfield, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants, including one for violating parole received in a prior robbery case. In the course of his arrest, he was found to be in alleged possession of two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen in Shawnee, Kansas, according to police.

The suspect has since been charged in Jasper County with first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, and in Newton County with unlawful possession of a firearm and stealing. He is being held at the Jasper County Jail, with $50,000 bonds set in each county.