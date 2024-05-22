Arrest made in shooting that hospitalized former USF player Brian Battie

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Wednesday in a weekend shooting in Sarasota that left former USF football player Brian Battie on a ventilator and killed his older brother.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Darryl Bernard Brookins, 28, has been identified as the suspect in the incident that occurred in the Tallywood Centre Plaza parking lot in the 3400 block of 17th Street at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Brookins has been charged with murder, attempted murder and as a felon in possession of a firearm. He has four prior felony convictions, according to a probable-cause affidavit released by the Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Battie, currently a running back at Auburn, and three others ranging in ages from 36 to 46 were hospitalized. Brian Battie, 22, sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, according to the affidavit. Tommie Battie, 24, sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video footage obtained from the surrounding businesses showed a Black male suspect, later identified as Brookins, seen leaning against a window of the plaza when the Battie brothers approach him.

At that point, Brookins drew a firearm and began shooting at the brothers, the affidavit states. The Battie brothers both returned gunfire, at which point Brian was seen falling to the ground, followed by his brother.

Brookins fled on foot, traveling east on 17th Street. In the hours following the shooting, detectives received multiple Crimestoppers tips indicating Brookins shot the Battie brothers. Brookins left his vehicle, a 1998 green Chevrolet SUV, at the crime scene upon fleeing on foot.

Sarasota City Commissioner Kyle Battie, a cousin of Brian and Tommie, told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune on Tuesday that the shooting was a “senseless act of gun violence.”

“My prayers are with all of the victims and their loved ones, including my cousins who lost their son, Tommie, and for my cousin, Brian, and his friend who are both fighting for their lives. We must come together to do more to save our youth from these tragic ends.”

Brian Battie played at USF for three years, rushing for 1,186 yards in the 2022 season.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.