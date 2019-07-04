Arrest made in shooting of Anthony Wright
The man suspected of shooting former NFL quarterback Anthony Wright has been arrested.
According to WCNC in Charlotte, William Hooker Jr. has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police claim that Hooker and Wright, who is dating Hooker’s ex-girlfriend, got into an argument, leading to the shooting. Released on $150,000 bond, Hooker will make his first court appearance on July 8.
Wright played for the Steelers, Cowboys, Ravens, Bengals, and Giants in a career that spanned 1999 through 2007. He started 19 games (five for the Cowboys and 14 for the Ravens), and he won a Super Bowl ring in 2007, as one of the backups to Eli Manning, along with the late Jared Lorenzen.
