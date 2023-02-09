Hornets make moves at NBA Trade Deadline + Arrest made in nearly 40-year-old cold case murder
Hey, everyone! Drew here.
Have you searched for child care or day care for a kid 5 years old or younger in the last few years?
What kind of experience did you have? Talk to us for a collection of stories we’re writing about difficulties finding child care in North Carolina.
Fill out this form here or email us at news@charlotteobserver.com with “Child Care” in the subject line. We want to hear your stories — the challenges, the frustrations and the good stuff, too. We’ll be in touch.
Here’s your news for today.
1. Hornets move Mason Plumlee, Jalen McDaniels at NBA Trade Deadline
The NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone and the Hornets didn’t stand pat.
Charlotte traded Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers and Jalen McDaniels to the Philadelphia 76ers. The deal involving McDaniels is part of a multi-team deal involving the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans.
Rod Boone goes in depth on the Hornets’ deadline moves.
2. Arrest made in cold case murder of single mother, young son in Charlotte 40 years ago
New DNA testing led to an arrest in the nearly 40-year-old murder case of a Charlotte woman and her 10-year-old son, police announced today.
In 1984, 27-year-old Sarah Mobley Hall and her son, Derrick Mobley, were found strangled in their home on Ventura Way in Hidden Valley.
Police arrested James Thomas Pratt, 55, in York County, S.C. on Feb. 1 after new familiar DNA technology led to an exact match, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Kallie Cox and Julia Coin have more on the arrest.
3. Concert review: Technical difficulties forced Carrie Underwood way off-script. It got awkward.
Thousands poured into The Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte last night to see Carrie Underwood on her “Denim & Rhinestones Tour.”
It was the 20th stop on her tour that’d seen performances executed with precision. However, last night’s show didn’t go according to plan.
Théoden Janes reviews Underwood’s latest Charlotte outing.
4. Just how many more homes can be built in the Rock Hill region? Here’s what’s coming
There’s no clear trend in the number of new homes and apartments approved in the Rock Hill region since the COVID-19 pandemic.
But there is one consensus: a whole lot more are coming. Even by a conservative estimate, York and Lancaster counties have well more than 20,000 homes, townhomes or apartments that are approved, but aren’t yet built.
John Marks reports what he found.
5. Some more stories to read
Carolina Panthers part ways with vice president of player personnel
A new, major esports event is coming to Carowinds. Here’s everything you need to know
How do NC lawmakers compare to the rest of the state’s population? What the data shows
Having trouble making rent this month? Here’s how to get help.
Eviction filings rising in North Carolina. Could lessons from the pandemic help?
---
That’s it for now. Thanks for reading! If you don’t already, subscribe to the Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to stay connected.
Find more updates at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok to see more from us. Enjoy your day!
Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.