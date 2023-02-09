Hornets make moves at NBA Trade Deadline + Arrest made in nearly 40-year-old cold case murder

Hey, everyone! Drew here.

Have you searched for child care or day care for a kid 5 years old or younger in the last few years?

What kind of experience did you have? Talk to us for a collection of stories we’re writing about difficulties finding child care in North Carolina.

Fill out this form here or email us at news@charlotteobserver.com with “Child Care” in the subject line. We want to hear your stories — the challenges, the frustrations and the good stuff, too. We’ll be in touch.

Here’s your news for today.

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) guards Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

The NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone and the Hornets didn’t stand pat.

Charlotte traded Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers and Jalen McDaniels to the Philadelphia 76ers. The deal involving McDaniels is part of a multi-team deal involving the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Rod Boone goes in depth on the Hornets’ deadline moves.

New DNA testing led to an arrest in the nearly 40-year-old murder case of a Charlotte woman and her 10-year-old son Wednesday.

In 1984, 27-year-old Sarah Mobley Hall and her son, Derrick Mobley, were found strangled in their home on Ventura Way in Hidden Valley.

Police arrested James Thomas Pratt, 55, in York County, S.C. on Feb. 1 after new familiar DNA technology led to an exact match, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Kallie Cox and Julia Coin have more on the arrest.

Carrie Underwood smiles to the crowd between songs at Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Wednesday night.

Thousands poured into The Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte last night to see Carrie Underwood on her “Denim & Rhinestones Tour.”

It was the 20th stop on her tour that’d seen performances executed with precision. However, last night’s show didn’t go according to plan.

Théoden Janes reviews Underwood’s latest Charlotte outing.

A crew meets in front of a home under construction in Rock Hill’s Riverwalk neighborhood Tuesday. The past three years brought steady increase for Rock Hill residences.

There’s no clear trend in the number of new homes and apartments approved in the Rock Hill region since the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there is one consensus: a whole lot more are coming. Even by a conservative estimate, York and Lancaster counties have well more than 20,000 homes, townhomes or apartments that are approved, but aren’t yet built.

John Marks reports what he found.

