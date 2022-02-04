An arrest has been made in an attack that left a 49ers fan seriously injured outside SoFi Stadium at the NFC Championship Game.

Police arrested Bryan Alexis Cifuentes-Rossell on a felony charge of assault by a means to produce great bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Authorities indicated that the injuries to 40-year-old Daniel Luna stemmed from a brief fight between Luna, who was wearing a 49ers jersey, and Cifuentes-Rossell, who was dressed in Rams gear. Security video has not been made public, but authorities said it shows Luna and Cifuentes-Rossell exchanging shoves, followed by Cifuentes-Rossell punching Luna, and Luna falling and hitting the back of his head on the pavement.

Luna’s condition has neither improved nor deteriorated in the days since he was hospitalized, the mayor of Inglewood said in announcing the charges against Cifuentes-Rossell.

Arrest made in assault on 49ers fan outside SoFi Stadium originally appeared on Pro Football Talk