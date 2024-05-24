Arraez leads Padres against the Yankees after 4-hit performance

New York Yankees (35-17, first in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (27-26, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (5-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (4-1, 2.08 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -117, Padres -102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the New York Yankees after Luis Arraez's four-hit game on Thursday.

San Diego has a 10-16 record in home games and a 27-26 record overall. The Padres are 23-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York is 35-17 overall and 17-9 on the road. Yankees hitters are batting a collective .257, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arraez has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 RBI while hitting .341 for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 14-for-34 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 32 extra base hits (17 doubles and 15 home runs). Juan Soto is 12-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .273 batting average, 3.64 ERA, even run differential

Yankees: 8-2, .289 batting average, 1.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Jose Trevino: day-to-day (illness), Ian Hamilton: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.