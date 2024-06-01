Arraez leads Padres against the Royals after 4-hit outing

San Diego Padres (31-29, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (35-24, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (3-4, 5.66 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Royals: Alec Marsh (4-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -137, Royals +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Kansas City Royals after Luis Arraez had four hits on Friday in an 11-8 win over the Royals.

Kansas City has a 21-9 record at home and a 35-24 record overall. The Royals have an 18-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Diego has a 31-29 record overall and an 18-10 record in road games. Padres hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 16 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 42 RBI for the Royals. Nelson Velazquez is 7-for-37 with a double, five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is second on the Padres with 19 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Arraez is 20-for-43 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Padres: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brady Singer: day-to-day (illness), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.