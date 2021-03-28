Arr leads Carthage to win over Ava in twinbill

Mar. 28—Kaden Arr was dealing for Carthage.

After suffering a 6-2 setback to Marshfield in game one of a doubleheader, Arr carried Carthage (1-3) to a 4-3 bounce back victory over Ava on Saturday afternoon at Joe Becker Stadium. The 6-foot-0 right-hander tossed 6 2/3 shutout innings, allowing three runs (all unearned) on three hits.

"Kaden went 6 2/3 of really excellent pitching," said Tigers coach Luke Bordewick, who picked up his first career win. "He led us to a victory on that one, for sure. It's all him."

Arr finished with seven strikeouts, and likely would have went the distance had it not been for reaching his pitch count. Bordewick pulled Arr after 106 pitches and summoned Kaden Kralicek, who picked up a big game-ending strikeout with runners on third and second to end it.

Bordewick was impressed with Arr's performance. The junior found success with a 80-82 mile per hour fastball, curveball and changeup mix.

"Man, it was electric," Bordewick said. "His off-speed, his curveball were really, really good. He has been working a lot in the offseason on it. He threw it early, and he threw it often. He kept hitters off balance, which was really nice for us."

The Tigers managed only two hits in the game, but manufacturing runs proved to be their driving force. Carthage took a 2-0 lead in the third inning after Caden Kabance scored on a steal of home and Kralicek came around to score on a wild pitch.

In the fourth inning, the Tigers' lead grew to 3-0. After Grant Collier stole second base, Clay Kinder dropped a sacrifice bunt and Collier advanced to third base.

Collier then scored on an RBI ground out off the bat of Rylee Barker.

Carthage took a 4-0 lead in the sixth inning after Kralicek singled. The senior reached second on a bunt then took third on a stolen base and scored on a steal of home.

"That's what we preach on offense is being aggressive on the base paths," Bordewick said. "We had a couple of guys steal second. When the ball was thrown away, we would get a run out of it on third. That's what we want to do is fly around the bases. We have a lot of team speed, so we want to use it."

Kralicek and Collier picked up the Tigers only two hits.

Carthage finished with a whopping six stolen bases in the game.

Zack Miller collected two of the Bears' (1-3) four hits. Andrew Dalton suffered the loss, allowing three runs on one hit. He issued four walks and struck out three.

Bordewick hopes the triumph over Ava is a stepping stone for the Tigers.

"The first game didn't go our way, but the second game, we fixed a lot of things that we need to work on," Bordewick said. "It feels good to end with a split. Beautiful day. We can't complain about the weather one bit. Beautiful stadium to play at. We love being here. It feels good to win. It feels good to finally win one for us."

Carthage travels to play at McDonald County at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.