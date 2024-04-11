Around two miles of support

Apr. 10—Law enforcement officers from across Wilson County ran the approximately two miles between the playground on Hartmann Drive to the Lebanon Football field Thursday morning for the 2024 Special Olympics Torch Run.

The 2024 Torch Run is a fundraiser that law enforcement agencies across the state are participating in to raise money for this years' Special Olympics. Prior to this year's Wilson County-Area 27 track and field event, Cumberland University's Criminal Justice Instructor Suzann Lafferty — who is heavily involved in the special Olympics — reached out to multiple Wilson County agencies to carry the Flame of Hope.

"This is the first year that we've ever done that event and it's something that we want to continue doing for Area 27," Wilson County-Area 27 Special Olympics Director George Walker said.

Participating agencies included the Lebanon Police Department, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, Mt. Juliet Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

"It was a great event with pretty great turnout too, especially on the law enforcement side," Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Clark said. "You had quite a few representing Lebanon Police Department, Mt. Juliet Police Department, the sheriff's department and the highway patrol."

Walker said it was great to see law enforcement support for the athletes.

"The Special Olympics within itself doesn't get the notoriety that it should get as far as the athletes being considered athletes themselves," Walker said.

Once law enforcement agencies arrived at the Lebanon High School football field, they ran around half the track as part of the event's opening ceremony.

"We enjoyed being able to run on the field and help encourage and celebrate all the students and the other athletes," Clark said. "Honestly, it brought joy to our day Friday and hopefully this is something that we continue to grow."

As the schools participating were announced, members of law enforcement agencies clapped and cheered athletes on.

"It was a very humbling experience and such a huge honor to partner with our Special Olympics as we light the way for acceptance and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities," Wilson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Scott Moore said.

After the torch run was over, several officers stayed for the track and field event to support the athletes and hand out medals to the winners.

"The athletes winning a medal is like winning a million dollars to anyone else," Walker said. "It's very important when they win a medal for an event that they participate in."

Finding officers to participate in the event wasn't a difficult goal for Clark to achieve.

"It was fairly easy, especially when I went and told the officers what the event was," Clark said. "It's nice to see that kind of excitement and support for our community. You smile when you see those kids go out there and their excitement. To see them, that encourages all of us."