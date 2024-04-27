Around the Track: Previewing the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

DOVER, DE. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s not called the ‘Monster Mile’ for nothing- those that survive get a replica Miles statue.

But this isn’t a short track or even an intermediate. It’s in a category all on its own. It’s a 400-mile race and you’re driving the whole time. NASCAR on FOX’s Larry McReynolds says it’s Bristol on steroids.

Dover Motor Speedway is a one-mile concrete oval. The first two stages are 120 laps each and the final stage is 160 laps.

Chase Elliott currently holds the fastest-ever Cup Series lap at 22.2 seconds. He’s also the youngest winner at Dover. But it’s Jimmie Johnson who owns the track with 11 wins all-time.

The Wurth 400 starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday on FOX 46 Charlotte.

