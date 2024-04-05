Around the Track: Previewing tripleheader at Martinsville Speedway

RIDGEWAY, VA (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — NASCAR’s run across Virginia has reached its final stop of the spring and it might be the biggest test yet. Welcome to Around the Track.

Martinsville Speedway is one of the toughest tracks to move around because there is no room. We’re going to break it down with someone who’s getting his first crack at it in a Cup car – driver of the Stewart Haas Racing No. 4 – Josh Berry.

Plus – the man who’s everywhere in NASCAR – Alan Cavanna will join us. But first – it’s one last ride for a short track – at least for a while. It’s not just any short track, it’s the shortest.

Around the Track: Previewing the Toyota Owners 400

Many call it the half-mile of mayhem and there’s reason for it. Not much room to pass which makes qualifying and track position all the more important.

Expect extremely tight-packed racing…and if you find yourself in trouble? It’s nearly impossible to find your way back after going more than a few laps down.

Tire wear won’t be an issue like it has been on the short tracks in the past few weeks, but if you can find a groove and pack in some speed, drivers might get into each other’s backs with a non-so-friendly push….

Martinsville by the numbers

It’s just over a half-mile of asphalt

400 laps over 210 miles

12 degrees of banking in all turns

The No. 5 is big for No. 11

Denny Hamlin has five Cup Series wins here, his latest coming back in 2015. However, maybe you don’t want to be No. 1 coming into the weekend. It’s been a decade since someone on the pole won the race. For what it’s worth, Joey Logano is the active leader with 5 poles. Eleven drivers in the field with wins at the paperclip. $7.6 million on the line at Martinsville.

Small track, big purse.

Cook Out 400 Weekend: April 5-7

Long John Silver’s 200, April 5

Dude Wipes 250, April 6

Cook Out 400, April 7

