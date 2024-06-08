Around the Track: Previewing the Toyota Save Mart 300 at Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA, CA. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Sonoma Raceway isn’t your typical four-left-turns track. The Toyota Save Mart 300 is the second road course race on the Cup schedule.

The track goes up, it goes down, and it goes around. It’ll be a hill to climb for a handful of winless cup drivers on the playoff bubble. Drivers are eager to tackle this new-feel course after its first repave in more than 23 years.

The 1.99-mile street circuit has 12 turns on the course and 160 feet in total elevation change.

Jeff Gordon has the most Cup Series wins in Sonoma with five, but it’s Martin Truex Jr. who leads active drivers with four. Kevin Harvick owns the track’s fastest lap.

The Toyota Save Mart 300 at Sonoma Raceway starts at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday and can be watched live on FOX 46 Charlotte.

