Around the Track: Previewing the All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — No points on the line this weekend in NASCAR’s Cup Series, but they’ve got a million reasons to get out to North Wilkesboro. It’s the All-Star Open.

It’s short-track mayhem that will decide who gets that million-dollar check.

The track has been repaved and the first time out on it will be a challenge for the drivers. The grooves are big in turns one and two, but razor-thin in three and four.

The race itself is 200 laps of the 0.625 track which will total 125 miles. Featured breaks will come at laps 100 and 150. Every car must do a four-tire change at the lap-100 break.

Five drivers in the field have previously won the $1 million check. Kyle Larson has three all-star victories including last year’s also at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Qualifying will be super important as front-row drivers have produced 32% of All-Star Race winners.

