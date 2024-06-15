Around the Track: Previewing the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol

Around the Track: Previewing the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol

NEWTON, IA. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — NASCAR is back to short-track racing at Iowa Speedway. It is now the 176th different Cup Series track to be used in a points-paying race since 1949.

One lap is only 7/8 of a mile. It’s not the shortest track in the Cup Series, but it will create a mosh-pit if drivers can’t find lanes with new pavement in turns two and four.

350 laps will total just over 306 miles. Drivers will face 10 degrees of banking in the front-stretch and four in the back. On the turns, it ranges from 10 to 12 degrees.

A lot of green on the line this weekend, and not the corn which surrounds the track. The purse totals $8.8 million.

The Iowa Corn 350 starts at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.