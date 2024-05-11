Around the Track: Previewing the Goodyear 400 at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Some call it the “Lady in Black,” others say it’s “the track too tough to tame.” Whatever you refer to it as, Darlington is a track that’s produced hall-of-fame finishes, and winners.

The wall sticks out in a few places so if you’re too high or too low, you could find yourself in the wall if you’re not careful.

Pit strategy is key at Darlington as teams will likely go through tires quickly.

Drivers will race 400 miles over 293 laps. Qualifying is important here as 83% of winners have come from top-ten starters.

Out of the current field, there are only eight drivers who have wins at Darlington. Denny Hamlin leads them all with four.

The Goodyear 400 starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday and can be watched live on FS1.

