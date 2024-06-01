Around the Track: Previewing the Enjoy Illinois 300

MADISON, IL. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — NASCAR’s ‘gateway’ to the west takes place the first weekend of June in 2024- it’s the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, formerly known as Gateway Motorsports Park.

This is the third time the Cup Series will be racing here as the second half of the season starts to unfold.

Several past champions are still looking for their first wins of the year as they get desperate to lock up a playoff spot. (Ex. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr.).

Drivers will race around the 1.25-mile asphalt track which has a lot of challenges. Plenty of speed on the straights, but the corners require some strategy to navigate.

Turns one and two have 11-degree banking, and turns three and four are slightly lower with nine degrees of banking.

Ryan Blaney holds the all-time Cup Series lap record at 33.144 seconds. Meanwhile, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch are the only two to win here… both wins coming in overtime.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter starts at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday from WWTR and can be watched live on FS1.

