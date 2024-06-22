Around the Track: Previewing the Cup Series race in New Hampshire

Around the Track: Previewing the Cup Series race in New Hampshire

LOUDON, N.H. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — For a second straight week NASCAR is short-track racing, this time in New Hampshire where the winner gets a big lobster.

This is one of the more flat tracks the drivers will see this season, where track position and fuel mileage are key.

There’s only one degree of banking on the front and back stretches and two to seven degrees on the turns. With a track as flat as this one, drivers will have a tough view of the road in front of them.

Similar to Gateway a few weeks ago, passing in New Hampshire comes far and few between. And if there’s a wreck, don’t be surprised to see multiple cars involved.

Drivers will race 301 laps of the 1.058-mile track to total 318 miles.

Three active drivers have 30 or more starts here including Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin, both tied with the most wins among active drivers with three each.

Whoever comes out on top will earn the largest piece of the $7.8 million purse.

Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway starts at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.