Around the Track: Previewing the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is sold out for the third year in a row. Which is no surprise considering the Queen City is America’s home for racing.

The race is one of NASCAR’s most prestigious races because of the challenge it presents. 600 miles of unpredictable conditions, unpredictable drivers and unpredictable results.

It may be the longest race on the schedule, but it also starts in daylight and ends at night. Track conditions change as the sun goes down, and a spotty shower can’t be ruled out.

Drivers will race four stages of 100 laps each around Charlotte Motor Speedways’s 1.5-mile track. The frontstretch is 1,980 feet, while the backstretch is slightly shorter at 1,500 feet. The banking in all four corners is 24 degrees.

Four-time winner Jimmie Johnson holds the fastest lap, but it’s Darrell Waltrip who holds the most wins with five.

This isn’t the first rodeo for these drivers, but it’s a wild ride you need on your resume to become one of NASCAR’s elite.

The Coca-Cola 600 starts at 6 p.m. on Sunday in Concord at Charlotte Motor Speedway and can be watched live on FOX 46 Charlotte.

