Around the Track: Previewing the AdventHealth 400

KANSAS CITY, KS. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Kansas Speedway is a track where you can run multiple lines to move up in the pack. However, the trade-off here is that many of these guys can spin out on their own.

Grip is at a premium. That’s probably why there were 37 lead changes, 57 laps under yellow and an epic finish between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson in last year’s race.

Will 2024 repeat the excitement? Only time will tell.

The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday and you can watch all the action on FS1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.