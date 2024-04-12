Around the Track: NASCAR’s triple-header weekend at Texas Motor Speedway
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Get your ten-gallon hat because it’s going to be a rodeo of a race in Texas! Welcome to Around the Track.
We’re back to a track that drivers love – well at least some of them.
You’ll hear from the drivers on the love-hate in Texas and one of the fastest-rising stars in the sport, driver of the 98 in the Xfinity series, Riley Herbst.
Weekend Races
SPEEDCASH.COM 250 – Friday, April 12, 2024, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
ANDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD 300, Saturday, April 13, 2024, NASCAR Xfinity Series
UNCLE CHICKEN’S SIPPIN’ WHISKEY STOCKARD STAMPEDE, Saturday, April 13, 2024, Kubota High Limit Racing, The Dirt Track
AUTOTRADER ECHOPARK AUTOMOTIVE 400, Sunday, April 14, 2024, NASCAR Cup Series
