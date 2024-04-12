Around the Track: NASCAR’s triple-header weekend at Texas Motor Speedway

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Get your ten-gallon hat because it’s going to be a rodeo of a race in Texas! Welcome to Around the Track.

We’re back to a track that drivers love – well at least some of them.

You’ll hear from the drivers on the love-hate in Texas and one of the fastest-rising stars in the sport, driver of the 98 in the Xfinity series, Riley Herbst.

Weekend Races

SPEEDCASH.COM 250 – Friday, April 12, 2024, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

ANDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD 300, Saturday, April 13, 2024, NASCAR Xfinity Series

UNCLE CHICKEN’S SIPPIN’ WHISKEY STOCKARD STAMPEDE, Saturday, April 13, 2024, Kubota High Limit Racing, The Dirt Track

AUTOTRADER ECHOPARK AUTOMOTIVE 400, Sunday, April 14, 2024, NASCAR Cup Series

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.