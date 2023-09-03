AROUND TOWN: Sister act earns two induction into Keystone Hall of Fame

Sep. 3—Competitors in the backyard, best friends and teammates for decades. Sisters who, at least on the basketball court, never seemed to run out of gas.

It was that drive to succeed that led them at Scranton High School, with one sister, another, on Pat Ferguson's most successful teams, one which made it to the Class 6A state quarterfinals, the Lady Knights' deepest playoff run.

Their success continued at Keystone College, where Kerry Fallon Richards became the school's second-leading scorer, and three years later, her sister, Ellen Fallon Reagan followed, and finished fourth on the school's scoring list.

They found motherhood together, and now will take one more trip together when Reagan joins Richards in the Keystone Hall of Fame at the annual ceremony honoring three of the school's standouts Oct. 6.

It will mark the first time sisters will be Hall of Famers at the La Plume school.

Also inducted that day will be Elk Lake product Jeremy Pierson, a 2006 grad who still holds the Giants' record with nine career shutouts, and Duncan Lunsford, class of 2015, the men's basketball team's all-time leading scorer (1,869 points).

For the sisters who butted heads against each other, and older brothers on the backboard in an alley behind their Scranton home, it will be one more unifying moment.

"That's awesome. Just another extra special achievement," said Richards, now, like her sister, the mother of a 3 1/2 year-old son. "You don't know where the road is going to take you with basketball, and being the first sisters, siblings, to achieve the Hall of Fame up there, that's pretty impressive.

"Our parents are super proud and I think we get to brag about who are the better athletes in the family now after we're both in the Hall of Fame. With a big family like ours, you always get those questions: Who's the best athlete? Me being in the Hall of Fame, her being inducted next month, it's just extra special in this family."

While the bragging rights are obvious, they might not have gotten there without the internal competition.

"Now (the brothers) know who are the best athletes in the house," said Reagan, wife of Scranton Prep boys basketball coach Larry Reagan. "They're very quiet, but without them, I don't think we would have been as tough when we played basketball.

"I guess we have to thank them at some point. We actually have six brothers. There's 10 of us in total. One big Irish family. My dad put a hoop up in our back alley and we'd have 1-on-1 tournaments, 3-on-3 tournaments. It was always a battle after dinner. It was fun. I miss those times."

She misses the bonding, too, whether it was on trips to road games or to practices at Keystone.

"It feels like we were just in high school," Richards said. "Three years later, now we're driving up to campus together. Just a lot of long car rides, long bus rides. Just full circle."

Some of those rides were longer than others.

"On our way home coming through Clarks Summit, we were going up Atherton Road, I think it is, to get to the Morgan Highway and we thought we were going to make it," Reagan said. "We ran out of gas, called one of our millions of brothers to come and save us. One of our many adventures that we've had.

"We just enjoyed playing together and playing in general. It was fun to play in high school when she was a senior and I was a freshman, and how cool is it that we got to do it again in college? I can't think of any words other than it's pretty special, very special."

Neither thought of accolades down the road, Richards said, just winning and performing to their peak.

"When you're an active player, you really don't think about the future and the achievement we both received," Richards said. "For her to be in the Hall of Fame with me is very, very special."

That doesn't mean there still aren't some bragging rights between Richards, 38, and Reagan, who will be 35 at her induction.

Richards is Keystone's second all-time leading scorer with 1,259 points. Reagan is fourth, just 21 points behind.

"Oh no, it wasn't for a lack of trying," Reagan said of trying to pass her sister. "I tried really, really, really hard. She reminds me of that every day."

Added Richards, a Class of 2021 inductee: "We're always back and forth with things. That's the fun part of playing for that long, since we were 3 years old. And the one with the better stats gets a little bragging rights, you know?"

Both posted impressive numbers, Richards still first in 3-pointers in a season (82), second in assists (342) and career 3-pointers (212).

Reagan is second on the steals list (299), and led the team in 3s, rebounds, steals, assists and blocks in her senior year.

"You move on and your names are up there on the stat sheets, and our names are up there with other great athletes," Richards said. "At the time you're playing, you don't really think about it, but after a couple years it's like, man, our names are still there. So yeah, it's a special, special moment.

"I have a couple teammates that are up there, so it's gonna be fun to get back up there and see my sister inducted. And I'm going to be introducing her so it's very special. I feel like this is the perfect time and I'm really, really proud of her. I knew she'd get in. She worked just as hard."

All those hours out back paying dividends neither could have imagined.

"It's truly surreal and I'm speechless," Reagan said. "I really can't put words together right now. I was in complete shock when (Keystone athletic director) Scotty Gower called me.

"It's just really cool I'll be next to my big sister, who I looked up to my whole life."

MARTY MYERS covers local sports for The Times-Tribune. His "Around Town" column appears Sundays. Contact him at mmyers@timesshamrock.com or 570-348-9100, ext. 5437; and follow him on Twitter/X @mmyersTT.

