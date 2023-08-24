Around the state: Dakota State, Northern State, among small college programs hoping for big things in 2023

Aug. 24—MADISON — College football season kicks off in South Dakota on Saturday with the revival of the Dakota Wesleyan-Dakota State rivalry. The Tigers will host the Trojans at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell, looking to snap a 6-game losing streak in the renewed rivalry.

A little further south, Mount Marty will host Culver-Stockton that same night at Crane Youngworth Field.

The Trojans are awaiting completion of their new football stadium, and in the meantime will play on the turf field at the school's newly relocated track and soccer complex.

DSU posted their second straight 6-4 season last year, their seventh winning season in their last nine campaigns. That's a sizable achievement for a team that was among the worst in college football when Josh Anderson took over in 2009, but the Trojans are hopeful the school's investment in new facilities will push them over the top to be a championship program.

"We've got a good, veteran squad," Anderson said. "How that translates to the season, I don't know, but we've been able to install more, faster, than in the past, and that's really encouraging. We've got guys that have been here long enough to make an impact and build a trust and culture that can be passed down. We're starting to see that develop and hopefully it will start leading to more success on the field."

Here's a look at the Trojans and South Dakota's other college teams outside the I-29 corridor, minus, of course, Presentation College, which disbanded its program with the closing of the school.

DAKOTA STATE TROJANS

AFFILIATION: NAIA (North Star Athletic Association)

LAST YEAR: 6-4

COACH: Josh Anderson (15th year, 57-87)

TOP PLAYERS: DL Devonte Murphy, DL Cody Brown, LB JJ Beck, DB Jeremiah Beck, RB Tyce Ortman, WR Cole Sylliaasen, WR Michael Hybertson, QB Zach Brooks, TE Nate Cook

OPENER: Saturday at Dakota Wesleyan

OUTLOOK: Last year's Trojans team was strong on defense and excellent on special teams, so they slowed games down to grind out wins. This year with a more experienced offense and aggressive line, Anderson is hoping for better balance to get his team into NAIA playoff contention.

"Our defense has been super solid for the last four or five years and our offense has just sputtered," Anderson said. "The whole point of our recruiting and building was to make sure we didn't skip a beat on defense while we tried to get our offense back up to where it needed to be. I feel like we've done that. We've got more depth than we've ever had and kids that believe and want to be here. That's a pretty solid foundation."

DAKOTA WESLEYAN TIGERS

AFFILIATION: NAIA (Great Plains Athletic Conference)

LAST YEAR: 2-9

COACH: Ross Cimpl (12th year, 59-59)

TOP PLAYERS: RB Jamin Arend, WR/KR/P Kiel Nelson, DL Ethan Engen, LB Brendan Kennedy, LB Layton Eide, LB Grayson Hanson, DB Adam DeJong, DB Kale Stevenson

OPENER: Saturday vs. Dakota State

OUTLOOK: The Tigers have 15 wins over the last five seasons, after winning 23 games in the three before that, but with 26 seniors returning including the majority of their starters, DWU is ready to get back on the winning track. With running back Jamin Arend wrapping up a spectacular career and Swiss Army Knife Kiel Nelson back as well, the offense has weapons that should help it improve on last year's 18 points per game, while a defense that got pushed around in 2022 should be much improved with a number of returning starters who learned on the job as underclassmen and are ready to step up their production.

"We have a different dynamic on the team that's top to bottom and we have guys that are trying to win jobs and trying to play," said Cimpl. "It's changed the level of competition that we've seen, which is a big deal. Everyone on our team, they work their tails off."

NORTHERN STATE WOLVES

AFFILIATION: NCAA Div. II (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference)

LAST YEAR: 6-5

COACH: Mike Schmidt (4th year, 13-9)

TOP PLAYERS: DE Ian Marshall, RB Stanley Haskins, RB Isaiah Cherrier, QB Anthony Vespo, WR Dakota Larson, WR Dewaylon Ingram, LB Trey King, DL Emeka Jillani Ogakwu

OPENER: Aug. 31 at Bemidji State

OUTLOOK: The Wolves have proven they can play with anybody in the NSIC, with wins over conference powers like USF, Winona State and MSU-Mankato in recent years. But they've been unable to put together a full slate strong enough to reach the postseason. Close losses to northern foes like Duluth and Bemidji have kept them out.

This year's Wolves bring back a cache of offensive weapons, including the return of receivers Larson and Ingram, who were both explosive in 2021 before sitting out last season. If NSU can get consistent quarterback play they can challenge for the NSIC crown.

MOUNT MARTY LANCERS

AFFILIATION: NAIA (Great Plains Athletic Conference)

LAST YEAR: 3-8

COACH: John Michaletti (3rd year, 3-18)

TOP PLAYERS: QB Ken Gay, WR Jonah Mizayawa, WR/TE Rex Ryken, RB Isaiah Thompson, OL Aniel Pastrana, RB Tyree Morrison, DL Dalyn Norman, DB Tyler Ivy, RB/WR Trevor Fitzgerald

OPENER: Saturday vs Culver-Stockton

OUTLOOK: After a winless debut season, the Lancers won three games and were competitive in a few others. The next step is surpassing the .500 mark and competing with the heavyweights of the GPAC.

BLACK HILLS STATE YELLOW JACKETS

AFFILIATION: NCAA Div. II (Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference)

LAST YEAR: 7-4

COACH: Josh Breske (4th year, 11-13)

TOP PLAYERS: RB Nolan Susel, RB Cameron Goods, LB Ryder Blair, LB Aaron Theile, OL Nate Clay, OL Trey Tremblay, DE Cooper Brown, DB Lovenski Simon

OPENER: Sept. 2 at St. Thomas

OUTLOOK: The Yellow Jackets roared out to a 5-0 start last year, then lost their next two games by a combined three points. In other words, they were perilously close to being a playoff team. They need to find a quarterback, but with Susel returning after rushing for 741 yards and 13 touchdowns last year, there's a foundation for success in place.

SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS

AFFILIATION: NCAA Div. II (Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference)

LAST YEAR: 7-4

COACH: Charlie Flohr (4th year, 15-11)

TOP PLAYERS: QB Jayden Johannsen, OL Grant Smith, DL Caleb Franklin, LB Jacob Schwab

OPENER: Sept. 1 vs Valley City State

OUTLOOK: The Rockers were picked to finish fourth in the RMAC, the highest they've ever landed in the preseason poll. Smith and Johannsen are among the top players in Division II, and Johannsen, the former Washington Warrior quarterback, will be asked to carry a heavy load. He was the team's leading rusher with 752 yards (before sacks) and eight touchdowns, and while he threw for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns, both of the team's 1,000-yard receivers from last year are gone.