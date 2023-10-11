Around the Pac-12: Where football teams stand heading into this week's games

There will be one fewer undefeated football team in the Pac-12 by the end of Saturday night. There might even be two.

It's gearing up to be an entertaining weekend of games for conference teams, led by undefeated No. 8 Oregon (5-0) vs. undefeated No. 7 Washington (5-0) at at 12:30 p.m. (ABC) Saturday in Husky Stadium.

No. 10 Southern California (6-0) is stepping out of Pac-12 play this week for its annual nonconference game against No. 21 Notre Dame, which will take place at 4:30 p.m. (NBC) in South Bend.

No. 15 Oregon State is hosting Chip Kelly's No. 18 UCLA at 5 p.m. (FOX) Saturday in Reser Stadium in a matchup between two of the four one-loss teams in the Pac-12.

Here's how we rank the Pac-12 teams heading into week seven of the college football season.

1. Washington

Record: 5-0, 2-0 Pac-12

This week: vs. Oregon

Last week: Off

What to know: The Huskies enter the week with the second-longest active winning streak in the FBS with 12 straight victories. Only No. 1 Georgia, with a 23-game run, has a longer active streak.

2. Oregon

Record: 5-0, 2-0

This week: at Washington

Last week: Off

What to know: Even with Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Bo Nix, the Ducks are the top rushing team in the Pac-12 and rank eighth nationally with 227.2 yards per game.

3. Southern California

Record: 6-0, 4-0

This week: at Notre Dame

Last week: Defeated Arizona, 43-41

What to know: The Trojans have allowed 82 points in their last two games and next head to South Bend for a game against their first ranked opponent of the season in the No. 21 Irish.

4. Oregon State

Record: 5-1, 2-1

This week: vs. UCLA

Last week: Defeated California, 52-40

What to know: The Beavers have already defeated one ranked opponent at Reser Stadium this season in then-No. 10 Utah on Sept. 29. They’ll try to make two top-25 wins in three weeks on Saturday.

5. Utah

Record: 4-1, 1-1

This week: vs. California

Last week: Off

What to know: The will-he-or-won’t-he-play saga surrounding injured Cam Rising enters its seventh week as Utes fans wait for the star QB to take the field for the first time this season.

6. UCLA

Record: 4-1, 1-1

This week: at Oregon State

Last week: Defeated Washington State, 25-17

What to know: The Bruins’ defense sparkled last week, holding the then-No. 13 Cougars’ offense to 10 points, 216 yards while forcing four turnovers.

7. Washington State

Record: 4-1, 1-1

This week: vs. Arizona

Last week: Lost to UCLA, 25-17

What to know: The Cougars enter the week ranked second in the country in passing yards per game (365.4) with quarterback Cameron Ward ranked sixth nationally (317.2 ypg).

Record: 4-2, 1-2

This week: vs. Stanford (Friday)

Last week: Beat Arizona State, 27-24

What to know: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is doing his best to keep the Buffaloes winning. He is No. 1 in the FBS in passing yards (2,020), second in passing yards per game (336.7) and tied for third in TD passes (16).

9. Arizona

Record: 3-3, 1-2

This week: at Washington State

Last week: Lost to USC, 43-41

What to know: All three of the Wildcats’ losses have come by one score, including the last two weeks when they came close to upsetting No. 7 Washington (31-24) and No. 9 USC (43-41 3OT).

10. California

Record: 3-3, 1-2

This week: at Utah

Last week: Lost to Oregon State, 52-40

What to know: Redshirt freshman quarterback Fernando Mendoza made his first career start last weekend against the Beavers and helped spark Cal to its most points in its last 11 Pac-12 games.

11. Arizona State

Record: 1-5, 0-3

This week: Off

Last week: Lost to Colorado, 27-24

What to know: The Sun Devils have come close to getting coach Kenny Dillingham his first Pac-12 win, losing by three points to California (24-21) and Colorado (27-24) and trailing USC by a touchdown late in the fourth before losing 42-28.

12. Stanford

Record: 1-4, 0-3

This week: at Colorado (Friday)

Last week: Off

What to know: Since beating Hawaii 37-24 in their season opener, the Cardinal have lost four straight by an average of 22.5 points.

