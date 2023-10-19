Advertisement

Around the Pac-12: Where football teams stand heading into week 8 games

Chris Hansen, Eugene Register-Guard
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium on Oct. 14 in Seattle.

Washington cemented its status as the best team in the Pac-12 with its win against Oregon last weekend.

But the Ducks were just a play or two from being able to claim that themselves.

There is plenty of football left to be played before the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 1 in Las Vegas and though the Huskies are the frontrunners, the Ducks have plenty of time to keep themselves in contention as well, starting with a game against suddenly reeling Washington State at 12:30 p.m. (ABC) Saturday in Autzen Stadium.

The Pac-12 is top-loaded with quality teams, including two who are squaring off this weekend in Los Angeles when No. 14 Utah and No. 18 Southern California play at 5 p.m. (FOX).

Oregon State has been impressive as well, winning three straight since a loss to the Cougars on Sept. 23. The Beavers are on their off week, as are Arizona, Colorado and California.

Here's how we rank the Pac-12 teams heading into week eight of the college football season.

(Last week's ranking in parenthesis).

1. Washington (1)

Record: 6-0, 3-0 Pac-12

This week: vs. Arizona State

Last week: Beat Oregon, 36-33

What to know: The last time the Huskies started 6-0 was in 2017, a winning streak that was ended in game seven by the Sun Devils — Washington’s opponent on Saturday.

2. Oregon (2)

Record: 5-1, 2-1

This week: vs. Washington State

Last week: Lost to Washington, 36-33

What to know: It’s rebound week for the Ducks, who haven’t lost back-to-back games in the regular season since 2020.

3. Southern California (3)

Record: 6-1, 4-0

This week: vs. Utah

Last week: Lost to Notre Dame, 48-20

What to know: The Trojans have a half-game lead in the Pac-12 standings despite a defense that’s allowed an average of 43.3 points in the last three games.

Notre Dame defensive lineman Jason Onye (47) celebrates with students after they stormed the field after an NCAA college football game against Southern California on Oct. 14 in South Bend, Indiana.

4. Oregon State (4)

Record: 6-1, 3-1

This week: Off

Last week: Beat UCLA, 36-24

What to know: The Beavers head into the off week at 6-1 for the first time since 2013 and coming off their 15th win at home in their last 16 games.

Oregon State Beavers celebrate a play during the first half of the game against the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 14 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

5. Utah (5)

Record: 5-1, 2-1

This week: At Southern California

Last week: Beat California, 34-14

What to know: The Utes are heading into a make-it-or-break-it stretch of their season with consecutive games at No. 18 USC on Saturday and then home against the No. 9 Ducks on Oct. 28.

6. Arizona (9)

Record: 4-3, 2-2

This week: Off

Last week: Beat Washington State, 44-6

What to know: The Wildcats have themselves an emerging star quarterback in Noah Fifita, who completed 34-of-43 passes for 342 yards in the 44-6 upset of then-No. 19 Washington State last weekend to earn his second-straight Pac-12 freshman of the week honor.

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) calls out a play before the snap against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 7.

7. UCLA (6)

Record: 4-2, 1-2

This week: At Stanford

Last week: Lost to Oregon State, 36-24

What to know: Freshman quarterback Dante Moore has had an interception returned for a touchdown in three straight games. The Bruins are 1-2 in those games.

8. Washington State (7)

Record: 4-2, 1-2

This week: At Oregon

Last week: Lost to Arizona, 44-6

Washington State running back Nakia Watson (25) carries the ball while pressured by Arizona defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Oct. 14 in Pullman, Washington.

What to know: The Cougars have stumbled since looking so impressive three weeks ago in a 38-35 win against the Beavers. In the two games since, WSU is 0-2 and has scored just two offensive TDs.

9. Colorado (9)

Record: 4-3, 1-3

This week: Off

Last week: Lost to Stanford, 46-43 (2OT)

What to know: If nothing else, the Buffaloes know how to entertain. They’ve played in five one-score games and two that went to overtime, including last week’s 29-point collapse against Stanford.

Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson scrambles as the Oregon Ducks host Colorado in the Pac-12 opener on Sept. 23 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

10. California (10)

Record: 3-4, 1-3

This week: Off

Last week: Lost to Utah, 34-14

What to know: The Golden Bears are in the middle of a tough four-game stretch in which they’ve lost back-to-back games against No. 12 Oregon State and No. 14 Utah, with games against No. 18 USC and No. 9 Oregon coming up after their off week.

11. Stanford (12)

Record: 2-4, 1-3

This week: At Stanford

Last week: Beat Colorado, 46-43 (2OT)

What to know: The Cardinal move out of the rankings cellar following their impressive win against the Buffaloes last week when they rallied from a 29-0 halftime deficit to end a four-game losing streak.

Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson, left, catches a touchdown while defended by Stanford safety Scotty Edwards during the second half of the game Saturday Sept. 30, 2023, in Stanford, California.

12. Arizona State (11)

Record: 1-5, 0-3

This week: At Washington

Last week: Off

What to know: The last winless team in conference play comes off their bye week to face the fifth-ranked Huskies in Seattle.

