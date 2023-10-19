Around the Pac-12: Where football teams stand heading into week 8 games

Washington cemented its status as the best team in the Pac-12 with its win against Oregon last weekend.

But the Ducks were just a play or two from being able to claim that themselves.

There is plenty of football left to be played before the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 1 in Las Vegas and though the Huskies are the frontrunners, the Ducks have plenty of time to keep themselves in contention as well, starting with a game against suddenly reeling Washington State at 12:30 p.m. (ABC) Saturday in Autzen Stadium.

The Pac-12 is top-loaded with quality teams, including two who are squaring off this weekend in Los Angeles when No. 14 Utah and No. 18 Southern California play at 5 p.m. (FOX).

Oregon State has been impressive as well, winning three straight since a loss to the Cougars on Sept. 23. The Beavers are on their off week, as are Arizona, Colorado and California.

Here's how we rank the Pac-12 teams heading into week eight of the college football season.

(Last week's ranking in parenthesis).

1. Washington (1)

Record: 6-0, 3-0 Pac-12

This week: vs. Arizona State

Last week: Beat Oregon, 36-33

What to know: The last time the Huskies started 6-0 was in 2017, a winning streak that was ended in game seven by the Sun Devils — Washington’s opponent on Saturday.

2. Oregon (2)

Record: 5-1, 2-1

This week: vs. Washington State

Last week: Lost to Washington, 36-33

What to know: It’s rebound week for the Ducks, who haven’t lost back-to-back games in the regular season since 2020.

3. Southern California (3)

Record: 6-1, 4-0

This week: vs. Utah

Last week: Lost to Notre Dame, 48-20

What to know: The Trojans have a half-game lead in the Pac-12 standings despite a defense that’s allowed an average of 43.3 points in the last three games.

4. Oregon State (4)

Record: 6-1, 3-1

This week: Off

Last week: Beat UCLA, 36-24

What to know: The Beavers head into the off week at 6-1 for the first time since 2013 and coming off their 15th win at home in their last 16 games.

5. Utah (5)

Record: 5-1, 2-1

This week: At Southern California

Last week: Beat California, 34-14

What to know: The Utes are heading into a make-it-or-break-it stretch of their season with consecutive games at No. 18 USC on Saturday and then home against the No. 9 Ducks on Oct. 28.

6. Arizona (9)

Record: 4-3, 2-2

This week: Off

Last week: Beat Washington State, 44-6

What to know: The Wildcats have themselves an emerging star quarterback in Noah Fifita, who completed 34-of-43 passes for 342 yards in the 44-6 upset of then-No. 19 Washington State last weekend to earn his second-straight Pac-12 freshman of the week honor.

7. UCLA (6)

Record: 4-2, 1-2

This week: At Stanford

Last week: Lost to Oregon State, 36-24

What to know: Freshman quarterback Dante Moore has had an interception returned for a touchdown in three straight games. The Bruins are 1-2 in those games.

8. Washington State (7)

Record: 4-2, 1-2

This week: At Oregon

Last week: Lost to Arizona, 44-6

What to know: The Cougars have stumbled since looking so impressive three weeks ago in a 38-35 win against the Beavers. In the two games since, WSU is 0-2 and has scored just two offensive TDs.

9. Colorado (9)

Record: 4-3, 1-3

This week: Off

Last week: Lost to Stanford, 46-43 (2OT)

What to know: If nothing else, the Buffaloes know how to entertain. They’ve played in five one-score games and two that went to overtime, including last week’s 29-point collapse against Stanford.

10. California (10)

Record: 3-4, 1-3

This week: Off

Last week: Lost to Utah, 34-14

What to know: The Golden Bears are in the middle of a tough four-game stretch in which they’ve lost back-to-back games against No. 12 Oregon State and No. 14 Utah, with games against No. 18 USC and No. 9 Oregon coming up after their off week.

11. Stanford (12)

Record: 2-4, 1-3

This week: At Stanford

Last week: Beat Colorado, 46-43 (2OT)

What to know: The Cardinal move out of the rankings cellar following their impressive win against the Buffaloes last week when they rallied from a 29-0 halftime deficit to end a four-game losing streak.

12. Arizona State (11)

Record: 1-5, 0-3

This week: At Washington

Last week: Off

What to know: The last winless team in conference play comes off their bye week to face the fifth-ranked Huskies in Seattle.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com. For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Pac-12 football power rankings: Where teams stand in week 8