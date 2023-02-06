Around the North: A third Bengals coach is interviewing for a promotion elsewhere

Another Cincinnati Bengals assistant is interviewing this week for a promotion. Despite the Bengals giving quarterback coach Dan Pitcher a raise the assistant is still set to interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fans can understand why as he would be getting a chance to call plays as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Bengals fans are upset with the idea as many think he is a well-respected and talented coach. He is credited with helping Joe Burrow elevate his game to a franchise quarterback level the past couple of seasons. Cleveland Browns fans however would be happy to see him leave the division and the conference.

More Around the North!

Around the North: Former Bengals WR A.J. Green hangs up his cleats

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire