Around the North: Steelers lose key defensive coach to the Vikings

As the Cleveland Browns look to be competitive within the AFC North in a make-or-break 2023, their rival has lost a key defensive assistant. Departing from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brian Flores has been hired as the next defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. Flores was a candidate for the defensive coordinator job in Cleveland before they opted for Jim Schwartz instead.

This has other repercussions for the Browns and the rest of the AFC North as well, as Flores was a finalist for the head coaching gig for the Arizona Cardinals, along with the defensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals Lou Anarumo. Now the chances are growing that two bright defensive minds may be departing the division.

More Around the North!

