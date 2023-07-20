Around the North: Steelers extend stand out pass rusher Alex Highsmith

On the same day as the Browns rookies and quarterbacks report for the 2023 training camp, the rival Pittsburgh Steelers have extended one of their own. Highsmith had a breakout season last year with the Steelers when he tallied 14.5 sacks after he had six sacks in the previous season.

The impressive part of his season last year was he played a lot of the season without star rusher Tj Watt opposite him. If Highsmith replicates his production this year with Watt back healthy opposite him the Steelers defensive line could be a major problem for the Cleveland Browns and the rest of the AFC North.

Alex Highsmith's career arc: – Zero-star recruit out of HS

– Walked onto Charlotte

– Began college career as base 3-4 end, switched to EDGE late

– 3rd round pick

– Breakout 14.5 sack season

– Payday What a story. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ouyxzdcGi3 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 19, 2023

More Around the North!

Ranking the AFC North cornerbacks: Where do the Browns' starters fall?

Around the North: RB Joe Mixon restructures deal to stay with Cincinnati

Ranking the AFC North wide receivers prior to the 2023 NFL season

Around the North: Big Ben originally didn’t want Kenny Pickett to succeed

Around the North: Steelers finalize an extension for QB Mitch Trubisky

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire