Around the North: Steelers take Browns DT target Keeanu Benton

The Cleveland Browns surely had Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton on their board. However, they will not get the chance to take him in the 2023 NFL draft as their AFC North rivals just took him with pick no. 49. The former Badger is now a Pittsburgh Steeler as we reach the mid-point of the second round. This comes after they already selected Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with pick no. 32.

We are now just 24 picks away from the Browns coming on the clock for the first time. Overall, their draft board is looking fine as the board is falling in their favor otherwise. There is plenty of talent on the board and even some that could demand a trade-up.

More Around the North!

