Around the North: Steelers bolster interior line with Zach Frazier C from WVU

The second day of the NFL draft has started and the Pittsburgh Steelers made their second pick. With the 51st pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Steelers drafted Zach Frazier the center out of West Virginia University. According to Arif Hasan’s consensus big board, Frazier was ranked as the third-best center prospect.

Frazier’s biggest draft knock was his injury history. Frazier suffered a fractured tibia during a game against Baylor in late November. Frazier went viral on social media when he crawled off the field immediately after the injury. The heads-up play saved West Virginia a delay of game penalty as they were out of timeouts. West Virginia won the game later that drive.

Zach Frazier is workout out today despite breaking his leg on a game-winning drive on November 25… AND crawling off the field because WVU was out of timeouts. Amazing.pic.twitter.com/mQddmBf6SI — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 3, 2024

The Steelers drafted a tough, hard-nosed center in Frazier. It’s unclear when Frazier will be medically cleared to play and if he’ll miss time this season. Pittsburgh have dedicated their first two picks to fortifying their offensive line. They drafted the guard Troy Fautano from the University of Washington earlier.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire