Around the North: RB Joe Mixon restructures deal to stay with Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals and running back Joe Mixon have agreed to rework their contract. While Mixon was due $9.4 million, none of it was guaranteed. Instead, Mixon will lower that cap hit, but guarantee that number as he will remain with the Bengals in 2023 after an offseason of speculation. This is just what the Cleveland Browns did with Jordan Elliott and Harrison Bryant on a smaller scale.

According to Pro Football Talk, Mixon has agreed to drop his base salary to $6 million in 2023, with the ability to make up to $8 million with incentives. As the Bengals look to get back to the AFC Championship for a third straight year, they will not have to deal with any more turnover at the running back position.

Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon, who had $9.4 million non-guaranteed base salary, agreed tonight to restructure his contract to remain in Cincinnati. “Joe’s goal is to win a Super Bowl and play his career in Cincinnati and this is the best way to accomplish these goals,” said his agent… pic.twitter.com/AbMNhDteDL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire