Around the North: Ravens sign CB Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year deal

It has been a wild offseason for AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens. However, the drama surrounding Lamar Jackson has come to a close as they have agreed to a new deal, and now they are rounding out their roster well. After a strong (per usual) 2023 NFL draft, the Ravens are now adding the finishing touches, signing veterans. Their latest addition, the Ravens have now signed cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Every team in the AFC North has gotten better this offseason, including the Cleveland Browns, making a run at the division extremely difficult for all four football clubs. The year 2023 should be a fun one to watch play out in the division.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire