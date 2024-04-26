Around the North: Ravens select cornerback Nate Wiggins of Clemson

The Cleveland Browns weren’t the only AFC North team waiting for the end of the first night of the NFL draft. The division rival Baltimore Ravens were also patiently waiting all night to make their selection. The Ravens selected Nate Wiggins the cornerback out of the University of Clemson. Wiggins is an extremely talented and young player. Wiggins will turn 21 years old in late August. Wiggins had the most potential at the position in this draft class.

Wiggins is an extremely talented cornerback who impressed scouts with his long speed. The speedster ran a 4.29 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine in February. Wiggins is a wiry and long talent, he measured in at 6’1 and 173 pounds. Wiggins’s slight frame was a big concern for many teams in the NFL.

It will be interesting to see if Wiggins can handle the physicality of the Ravens’ defense. The Ravens’ unit is known for their hard-hitting, and overly aggressive play. If Wiggins and his slight frame can survive in their system the sky is the limit for the talented cornerback. Wiggins has the speed and ability to be a shutdown cornerback for the Ravens. The Ravens unsurprisingly drafted a difference maker in round one of the NFL draft. The Browns will make their first selection of the NFL draft on Friday night.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire