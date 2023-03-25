Around the North: Ravens make odd decision to sign Nelson Agholor

So far NFL free agency for the rival Baltimore Ravens has been quiet in terms of additions. The Cleveland Browns’ division foe currently is not sure what their quarterback situation will be which is likely why they haven’t made many moves. Their wide receiver group has been horrible and on Friday they made a bizarre addition by signing Patriots free agent Nelson Agholor.

Agholor has not lived up to the hype of being a first-round pick in 2015 often struggling with drop issues. For a team that needed to improve the pass catcher position, this signing seems a little hollow, and most are not sure this makes the room better.

More Around the North!

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire