Around the North: Ravens and Lamar Jackson nearing the finish line on a contract extension

On the day of the 2023 NFL draft, the Baltimore Ravens are ready to make waves as we go around the AFC North. And no, it is not a trade-up in the draft or the acquisition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. After an offseason of drama and trade demands, it appears the Ravens and former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson are nearing the finish line on a new contract.

According to FOX’s Jay Glazer, “if no hiccups” the deal could be done soon. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has added that Baltimore topped to offer that was signed by Jalen Hurts after he and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a new deal.

UPDATED: The Ravens and Jackson have agreed to terms.

More Around the North!

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire