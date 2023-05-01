Around the North: Ravens decline fifth-year option for LB Patrick Queen

After the Cleveland Browns picked up the fifth-year option of left tackle Jedrick Wills the rival Ravens have declined the option on linebacker Patrick Queen. Coming off his best season as a pro in 2022, Queen struggled mightily in his first two years with the Ravens.

After the Ravens traded for Roquan Smith and gave him a massive extension it seemed like there would be a chance they didn’t see Queen on the team past this season. For now, it’s a contract year for Queen and if he can continue to improve and play like he did last season someone will gladly give him a new contract.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire