Around the North: Pittsburgh Steelers hire Arthur Smith as new OC

A couple of days after the Cleveland Browns hired Ken Dorsey as their new offensive coordinator the Pittsburgh Steelers hired a new offensive coordinator. After a couple of seasons as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons Arthur Smith was let go and is now on his way to Pittsburgh to replace Matt Canada who was fired this season.

Smith had a great run calling the offense for the Tennessee Titans earning him a head coaching job in Atlanta before flaming out this year. This hiring likely signifies the Steelers wanting to return to their tradition as a run-first smash-mouth football team.

When Smith was at his best with the Titans, he was running the offense through Derrick Henry and using the play-action passing game off the run game. It isn’t a bad hire for the personnel they have in place already as the Steelers look to build off a playoff berth in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire