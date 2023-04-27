Breaking News:

Around the North: Lamar Jackson’s new deal is five years, $260 million with $185 million guaranteed

The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson have officially agreed to terms on a contract extension, and now the financials have been released on the new deal. According to Josina Anderson, Jackson’s deal is a five-year deal worth $260 million. Of that $260 million, Jackson is set to receive $185 million in guaranteed money from the Ravens.

This makes Jackson the highest-paid player in NFL history. This deal comes on the heels of Jalen Hurts receiving a mega-deal from the Philadelphia Eagles as the Ravens used that as a blueprint to work off of.

The Cleveland Browns now have to see Jackson for the next five seasons.

