Around the North: Lamar Jackson’s new deal is five years, $260 million with $185 million guaranteed
The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson have officially agreed to terms on a contract extension, and now the financials have been released on the new deal. According to Josina Anderson, Jackson’s deal is a five-year deal worth $260 million. Of that $260 million, Jackson is set to receive $185 million in guaranteed money from the Ravens.
This makes Jackson the highest-paid player in NFL history. This deal comes on the heels of Jalen Hurts receiving a mega-deal from the Philadelphia Eagles as the Ravens used that as a blueprint to work off of.
The Cleveland Browns now have to see Jackson for the next five seasons.
