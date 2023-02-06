Around the North: Former Bengals WR A.J. Green hangs up his cleats

The 2010s were littered with games where wide receiver A.J. Green and cornerback Joe Haden would go toe-to-toe in epic showdowns when the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals would faceoff. And now both players have decided to hang up their cleats as Green announced his retirement today. The AFC North will not be the same.

Playing for both the Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals, Green stacked together a career with seven Pro Bowls to his name. He finished his 12-year career with over 10,500 yards receiving and 70 touchdowns on 727 catches. With Haden and Green now both out of the league, we truly are in a new era of NFL football.

