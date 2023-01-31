Around the North: A division rival could lose both coordinators

The in-state rival of the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals, fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, ending their season. A day after reports came out that both their offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will interview for head coaching jobs. Both coaches will interview with the Arizona Cardinals with Callahan drawing interest from the Indianapolis Colts as well.

The Bengals won back-to-back AFC North titles and both coaches have done impressive jobs with their units. If the Bengals were to lose one of them it would be a good thing for the Browns. Something to keep an eye on is if Brian Callahan gets a head coaching job will he be able to lure his dad Bill Callahan away despite the extension?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire