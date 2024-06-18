Around the North: Bengals WR Tee Higgins signs his franchise tag

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Browns’ in-state rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, over the past couple of years is whether they could retain star wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins long-term. With Higgins’ contract up, the Cincinnati Bengals officially placed the franchise tag on him for 2024 without a long-term deal in place.

As a result, Higgins sat out all voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp, with the tender left unsigned. But on Monday, he made it official that he will return for at least one more season, with the Bengals signing his one-year deal.

The former second-round pick is set to report for training camp but has mentioned that he is interested in staying with the Bengals if a long-term deal can be agreed upon.

There won’t be any complaints from the Browns if Cincinnati can’t retain him as the pairing of him and Chase has been one of the best in the NFL since they teamed up.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire