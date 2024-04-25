Around the North: Bengals star Trey Hendrickson requests a trade

There could be more trouble brewing for the Cleveland Browns‘ in-state rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson has requested a trade from Cincinnati as he wanted more long-term security from the team and didn’t get it.

Hendrickson is the best defensive player in Cincinnati, and losing him would be detrimental to the team. He has dramatically outplayed his current contract, as he was set to only make $15 million in 2024. In 2023, Hendrickson total 79 quarterback pressures as well as 17.5 sacks for the Bengals.

It was also reported that Hendrickson prefers getting a deal done that keeps him in Cincinnati. Things are tight with the Bengals, who also have wide receiver Tee Higgins on the franchise tag, wanting a new deal as well. Things could work, but right now, two of the team’s best players are unhappy with their contract situation and could end up on new teams in 2024 and that would benefit the Browns.

