Around the North: Bengals OT Jonah Williams requests trade after signing of Orlando Brown Jr.

As the Cleveland Browns get better in free agency, division rivals are looking to do the same. And one way the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to improve is by bolstering their protection around quarterback Joe Burrow. This is why they went out and signed left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to a big deal. However, their current left tackle and former first round pick Jonah Williams is less than impressed with the move.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport, Williams has now requested a trade from the Bengals after the team actively pursued his replacement. Can the Bengals salvage things with Williams and ask him to kick inside to guard or will he want to retain his tackle market entering the last year of his contract?

