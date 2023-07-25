Around the North: Bengals face difficulties keeping their big three

On Monday, a video was posted where the Cleveland Browns’ rival Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown was asked about the looming extensions of quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. There have been plenty that have voiced concern that the team wouldn’t be able to financially make it work with the offensive trio.

He had tried to shut the questions down about Joe Burrow as he said they had agreed to keep that private. He then went on to talk about the difficulty of paying everyone and keeping them under the salary cap. It is an interesting couple of minutes from the Bengals owner you will want to check it out.

Mike Brown deflected Joe Burrow contract questions saying both sides promised to keep it private. But this is an interesting two minutes. It's Mike Brown on the financial challenge of keeping Cincinnati's big three: Burrow, Chase, Higgins. pic.twitter.com/pGEAlPPL63 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire